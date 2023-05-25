Prison Follows Plea Agreements For Gunfire Near Hensel Park And After Shoplifting $26 Dollars Of Beef Ribs

A former Texas A&M graduate student admits to gunfire in October 2020 between Hensel Park and the Becky Gates children’s center. As part of a plea agreement with the district attorney’s office, 24 year old Joshua Wynn of Universal City…near San Antonio…was sentenced to a total of 25 years for shooting a man in the stomach and shoulder and firing four times at a deputy constable.

Shoplifting $26 dollars of beef ribs last July results in a Bryan man going to prison for four years. That is part of a plea agreement between the Brazos County district attorney’s office and 55 year old Willie Shivers Jr. Online records shows Shivers criminal history includes convictions for aggravated assault, burglary of a home, DWI, theft, and possession of a controlled substance. The four year sentence also includes admitting to interfering with an emergency call on Veterans Day in 2020.