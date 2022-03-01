Primary election day in Brazos County means 25 voting centers are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Elections administrator Trudy Hancock says there is one location change. Due to construction, the center that has been at College Station’s Christ United Methodist Church was moved to Living Hope church.

Early voting drew 9,140 voters. There were 7,295 Republicans and 1,845 Democrats.

Mail ballots were sent to 1,001 Republicans and 612 Democrats. Hancock says 622 Republican mail ballots and 393 democratic mail ballots were returned that complied with new state identification laws.

For those who returned mail ballots that have not complied, Hancock’s staff and the county’s ballot board have been reaching out to those voters.

Hancock says she has had heartbreaking stories from voters who are homebound and can not leave to come to the office to fix ballots. She hopes the mail is fast enough for those voters to receive new ballots and get them returned by the state deadline of March 7.

Information about voting center locations and sample ballots are at brazosvotes.org.

Click HERE to be directed to profiles of candidates in Brazos County contested races.

After voting ends Tuesday night, WTAW News will present returns and interviews on 1620/94.5 and online.

Click below for comments from Trudy Hancock, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

Listen to “Primary election day preview with Brazos County's elections administrator” on Spreaker.