Preview Of The 29th Brazos Valley Food Bank Feast Of Caring Fundraiser

Wednesday (August 3) is the Brazos Valley Food Bank’s 29th Feast of Caring fundraiser.

Proceeds from the luncheon goes towards general operating support.

The food bank asks for donations of what one would spend to go out to lunch.

The meal of meat, beans, and rice will be served by local celebrities at the Brazos Center between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

