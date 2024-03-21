Preview Of Texas A&M’s 42nd Annual “Big Event” Service Project

Saturday (March 23) is the largest one day, student run service project in the United States.

Organizers of this year’s Texas A&M’s Big Event say more than 2,200 residents will be served by more than 16,000 Aggie students.

Both numbers are up from last year, where more than 1,900 residents were served by almost 15,000 student volunteers.

More than 22,000 tools will be distributed as students will do yard work, window washing, painting, and other projects.

Organizers say the Big Event, which began in 1982, is the student’s way of saying “Thank You” to the support they are given from community members.

Saturday’s kickoff ceremony starts at 9 a.m. at Aggie Park.

Additional information from Texas A&M’s student government association:

Since its introduction in 1982, The Big Event has become the largest one-day, student-run service project in the nation.

Each spring, tens of thousands of Texas A&M students come together to say “Thank You” to the residents of Bryan and College Station.

For the past 42 years, Aggie students have participated in this annual event to show their appreciation to the surrounding community, completing service projects such as yard work, window washing, and painting for residents of the community.

Although The Big Event has become the largest one-day, student-run service project in the nation, our message and our mission remains the same – to simply say “Thank You.”

Through service-oriented activities, The Big Event promotes campus and community unity as students come together for one day to express their gratitude for the support from the surrounding community.

“Through service-oriented activities, The Big Event promotes campus and community unity as students come together for one day to express their gratitude for the support from the surrounding community.”

The Big Event is a proud member of the Student Government Association at Texas A&M, and a recognized student organization of Texas A&M University.

Statistics (The Big Event 2024)

Internal team members: 375

Total volunteers: 16,500

Residents being served: 2,250

Number of tools being distributed: 22,500

Quote from The Big Event team director Tara Driskill, A&M class of 2024: “The Big Event’s mission is to provide tangible service to the residents of Bryan and College Station to say Thank You for their continued support of Texas A&M. However, by the end of their time serving, our hope is that the words service, thankfulness, and connection will have new meanings for our student volunteers, and that their experiences give them a heart for giving back that they can take into their life after their time in Aggieland. The Big Event truly is the Spirit of Aggieland in action, and is a reflection of the core values that Texas A&M is so committed to upholding. Our residents are eager to connect with our volunteers on the day of The Big Event, and the project truly is about so much more than providing a service. It is about connection and unity between our campus and community, and to have over 16,500 volunteers come eager to display these values is extremely special. After their experience with The Big Event, we hope students can become loving and selfless community members within whatever community they become a part of in adulthood. The Big Event is more than just one day of service; it is an opportunity for its mission to persist into our everyday lives and give volunteers a love for serving others.”