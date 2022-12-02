Preview Of Sunday’s Return Of The Bryan/College Station Christmas Parade

After a two year hiatus, the 92nd Bryan/College Station Christmas parade will be held Sunday afternoon.

Longtime committee member Penny Zent says there are 81 entries for this year’s parade, which has the theme of “Christmas Jubilee”.

Another parade tradition is Santa, and Santa’s helpers collecting children’s letters along the parade route. Children sending a letters with a return address will get a response from Santa.

Sunday’s parade starts at 2 p.m. from University and Polo, going east to Texas, then going north into Bryan to almost Villa Maria.

