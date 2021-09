Dak Prescott threw 238 yards and three touchdowns in his first home game in nearly a year and the Dallas Cowboys steamrolled the Philadelphia Eagles Monday night, 41-21 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington

The Dallas defense picked off Jalen Hurts twice, once for a 59-yard pick-six by Trevone Diggs.

Ezekiel Elliott ran for a season-high 95 yards and two touchdowns for the Boys, who improve to 2-1 on the year.