Prayer & Support Night For Rudder High School Coach Calvin Hill

The Rudder High School football team’s social media has announced that the school’s chapter of Fellowship of Christian Athletes is hosting a prayer and support night for football and track coach Calvin Hill.

Last Sunday, Hill was injured when the Santa’s Wonderland shuttle bus he was driving was struck by a wrong way driver.

Monday’s event starts at 6 p.m. at Rudder stadium. Park on the north end of the school.

The football team’s social media also has posts about fundraising efforts to assist the Hill family.