Prayer & Support Night For Rudder High School Coach Calvin Hill

November 25, 2022 Bill Oliver
Screen shot from the Rudder High School football team's Twitter account.

The Rudder High School football team’s social media has announced that the school’s chapter of Fellowship of Christian Athletes is hosting a prayer and support night for football and track coach Calvin Hill.

Last Sunday, Hill was injured when the Santa’s Wonderland shuttle bus he was driving was struck by a wrong way driver.

Monday’s event starts at 6 p.m. at Rudder stadium. Park on the north end of the school.

The football team’s social media also has posts about fundraising efforts to assist the Hill family.

Image from the Rudder High School football team's social media.
