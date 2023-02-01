The week before the current winter storm, was an update about the electric grid in Texas during the Bryan/College Station chamber of commerce economic outlook conference.

Retired congressman Bill Flores of Bryan, who is a former energy company executive and the current vice chairman of the ERCOT electric grid board, reviewed the grid’s performance during the winter storm that took place before Christmas.

Flores presentation, titled “Energy, Power, & Economic Opportunity”, included the differences between state and federal policymakers and ERCOT’s role in managing the electric grid for most of Texas.

Click HERE to read and download presentation materials.

Click below to hear Bill Flores comments from the chamber economic outlook conference on January 25, 2023.

Listen to “Power grid update during the Bryan/College Station chamber of commerce economic outlook conference” on Spreaker.