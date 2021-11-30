Post Thanksgiving Activity For College Station Firefighters

A vehicle fire in College Station Friday night resulted in a bystander being treated for smoke inhalation. CSFD investigators believe the fire started from extra battteries in the back seat and trunk that was used to power the vehicle’s audio system. The vehicle, which was parked at the Balcones Apartments, was fully involved when firefighters arrived. The only damage was to the vehicle.

College Station firefighters are investigating how a fire started Sunday afternoon in a shopping cart near a commercial dumpster behind the Ross/Big Lots shopping center. Employees called 9-1-1 and used fire extinguishers to put out what was a rubbish fire.

The transition to colder temperatures was responsible for College Station firefighters making two runs on Saturday afternoon. A resident living on Legacy Lane who reported a burning smell coming from her furnace vents learned that was summertime dust burning off the furnace. And at Friends United Church on Southwood, smoke came from a burning or malfunctioning HVAC fan motor until the system was disconnected.