BRYAN, TX___The Brazos Valley Bombers walked off against the Baton Rouge Rougarou Sunday night in extra innings.

Cole Posey provided the game-winner in the bottom of the 13th, driving in Davis Powell on an RBI single.

With the win, the Brazos Valley improves to 14-5 on the summer.

They’ll host Baton Rouge again Monday night at 7:05 at Edible Field with broadcast on Zone 1150 AM & 93.7 FM and radioaggieland.com.