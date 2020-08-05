Piscotty hits A’s 2nd walkoff slam this year, beats Rangers

By JOSH DUBOW

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) _ Stephen Piscotty hit Oakland’s second walkoff grand slam of the year and the Athletics beat the Texas Rangers 5-1 Tuesday night for their fourth straight win. The late-game theatrics helped the A’s win on a night when prized pitching prospect Jesus Luzardo pitched five scoreless innings in his first career start for Oakland and Texas starter Lance Lynn allowed first run of the season. Piscotty then ended it when he greeted Jesse Chavez with the slam with one out in the ninth.