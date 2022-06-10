PGA Tour Suspending Members Who Participate in LIV

It’s official: The PGA Tour is suspending 17 members who are participating in the inaugural LIV Golf International Series event.

The Tour made the announcement Thursday following a mass exodus of high-profile players to the Saudi-backed startup league.

Among the names are six-time Major winner Phil Mickelson, former World No. 1 Dustin Johnson and, most recently, 2020 U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau.

Players who have joined LIV can still participate in Major events (like the Masters and U.S. Open), which are not overseen by the PGA.

LIV kicked off its inaugural tournament Thursday at Centurion Golf Club in London.