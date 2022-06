PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan is doubling down on his decision to suspend 17 members who have chosen to take part in the Saudi-backed LIV Series.

Monahan, speaking at Sunday’s final round of the RBC Canadian Open, says players need the PGA because of its high level of competition and television viewership.

Players who have been suspended by the Tour include six-time major winner Phil Mickelson, former World No. 1 Dustin Johnson and 2017 Masters champ Sergio Garcia.