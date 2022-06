Martin Perez continued his hot hand Tuesday, hurling seven shutout innings to lead the Texas Rangers past the Tampa Bay Rays, 3-0.

Perez has now allowed only two earned runs in his last 29 innings pitched.

Corey Seager and Adolis Garcia both went deep for Texas, which reached .500 in the win-loss column for the first time this season.

They’ll look to get over the hump Wednesday night when they host the Tampa Bay Rays at 7:05 p.m. at Globe Life Field in Arlington.