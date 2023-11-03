Owner Of Post Oak Mall Sues The City Of College Station

14 months after the College Station city council approves the purchase of the former Macy’s store at Post Oak Mall, the mall’s owner sues the city.

As of November 3, the city has not filed a response to the lawsuit that was filed electronically October 29 by CBL & Associates Management.

The mall owner says the city owes as of September 2023, $41,726.81 for its share of costs related to the property’s common areas. The mall owner says the city’s share is currently $3,451.51 per month.

The city did issue a statement to the media that says in part that the mall owner has refused to negotiate a separate agreement for the city to pay maintenance expenses on just the former Macy’s property.

The city, according to its statement, is legally barred from using public money for fees associated with operating the entire mall.

Click HERE to read and download the lawsuit filed by the owner of Post Oak Mall.

Statement from the city of College Station:

Before and after purchasing the former Macy’s site at Post Oak Mall, the City has offered to negotiate a separate agreement with CBL for its share of costs and expenses. CBL has refused to negotiate a separate agreement and has not provided a cost breakdown for maintenance on the City-owned property. The City has been prepared to pay its share of maintenance and operation costs related only to the city-owned property. The City is legally barred from paying into private corporations like CBL, the Post Oak Mall owner. The fees associated with operating a mall are used for maintaining the privately owned mall, and the City cannot use public funds for that purpose.