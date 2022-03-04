Owner Of Former Gibbons Creek Power Plant Finishes Flipping The Property

The corporation that purchased the former Gibbons Creek power plant in Grimes County announces selling the remaining 20 percent of the property in its control.

Charah Solutions of Kentucky did not disclose the buyer of 1,300 acres that includes the site’s commercial and infrastructure assets. Those assets includes office buildings, warehouses, rail line, and access to the power distribution switchyard.

This follows the January 2021 sale of more than 4,800 acres that includes the lake, which is expected to become a residential development.

The former coal fired power plant, operated by the cities of Bryan, Denton, Garland, and Greenville, was imploded last October.

Charah expects to complete environmental cleanup of ash ponds and landfills sometime next year.

According to Scott Reschly, Charah Solutions Vice President of Operations, “Gibbons Creek Environmental Redevelopment Group (GCERG) as well as the buyer(s) will work to complete each of our contractual obligations. Once those obligations are complete over the next 12-18 months then GCERG is not expected to have any involvement in the property.”

News release from Charah Solutions:

According to Scott Sewell, Charah Solutions President and CEO, “I am very pleased that in less than one year, our team has successfully executed contracts for the sale of all the property at Gibbons Creek. Our proven Environmental Risk Transfer services represent one of our most innovative solutions designed to meet the evolving and increasingly complex needs for utilities and benefit not just our utility partners but our shareholders, local communities, and the environment.”

“With the increased need to retire and decommission older or less economically viable generating assets over the next twenty years, we believe this service offering will continue to grow dramatically as we work with our utility partners to minimize costs and maximize the value of the assets and improve the environment,” continued Mr. Sewell. “Through our custom approach for these complex projects, we provide not only the environmental remediation expertise needed to meet regulations but also the ability to redevelop the property in an environmentally responsible way while creating local jobs and lowering the cost for our utility partner.”

As previously announced, Charah Solutions, through its subsidiary Gibbons Creek Environmental Redevelopment Group, LLC (GCERG), is remediating and repositioning the property in an environmentally conscious manner that expands economic activity and benefits the surrounding communities through job creation, promotion of industry, and support of the tax base, including the Grimes County Schools. GCERG has retained Avison Young to provide real estate advisory, development, and brokerage services to oversee the redevelopment and sale of the property.

An industry leader in providing ERT services to the power generation industry, Charah Solutions has multiple ERT projects underway, including the former B.C. Cobb Generating Facility ERT project located in Muskegon, MI, which is on schedule to be completed in 2022, GenOn’s Avon Lake Generating Station ERT project in Avon Lake, OH which was announced in July 2021, and the recently announced GenOn Cheswick Generating Station and related facilities ERT project in Springdale and Cheswick, PA.

