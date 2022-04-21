Taylor Adds Robert Mosley to Women’s Basketball Staff

By: Brandon Collins, Athletics Communications

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M women’s basketball head coach Joni Taylor announced the hiring of 12-year Southeastern Conference coaching veteran Robert Mosley as an assistant coach on Thursday.

Mosley spent the last 10 seasons as an assistant at Georgia, seven of which with Taylor as the leader of the Lady Bulldogs. The Mobile, Alabama, native helped lead UGA to five NCAA Tournament runs, including an Elite Eight berth in 2013. Throughout his coaching career, he has helped lead his team to seven postseason tournaments and mentored 24 All-SEC selections.

“It is an honor to join and to represent Coach Joni Taylor and Texas A&M University,” Mosley said. “The last 10 years have been incredible working alongside such a strong leader and visionary who cares deeply about the young women we impact and the legacy they leave behind. This program is filled with everything from rich tradition to resources to contagious energy and unwavering support. The table has been set by the administration, donors and 12th Man to bring championships back to Aggieland. I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to be here and have the utmost confidence in our ability to build on previous success and continue to be the standard in helping our student-athletes excel in the classroom, on the court and in life. Gig ‘em!”

“Robert [Mosley] is somebody who I have worked with for over a decade,” Taylor said. “When you are building a program and striving for championships, it is important to have continuity and trust in people that you bring in, and he provides that. He is an excellent coach and recruiter and provides wisdom for all of us. I am excited for us to get started and for him to make an impact on this program and Texas A&M.

While at Georgia, Mosley was responsible for mentoring the post position. He coached WNBA Draft picks Mackenzie Engram (2018) and Caliya Robinson (2019). He also helped develop Jenna Staiti into a two-time All-SEC performer, including a first-team selection at the conclusion of the 2021-22 season.

Prior to Athens, Mosley was a member of the Alabama coaching staff from 2010-12, where he made an immediate impact on the Tide’s fortunes. Alabama advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 2011 Women’s National Invitational Tournament, the program’s first postseason appearance since 2002. Individually, Tierney Jenkins was named first-team All-SEC after leading the league and finishing fourth nationally in double-doubles. In addition, Kaneisha Horn was named to the Freshman All-SEC Team.

From 2004-10, Mosley served as head coach at Ramsay High School in Birmingham, Alabama, where he led the Rams to four 5A state titles in seven seasons. Ramsay advanced to an additional 5A Final Four during that span and won five Birmingham City Championships. Mosley compiled a 187-48 record at Ramsay and coached more than 20 players who went on to play at the collegiate level, headlined by Katherine Graham (LSU), Kaneisha Horn (Alabama), Samone Kennedy (South Carolina) and Sammeika Thrash (Rutgers).

Mosley was tabbed Alabama’s 5A Coach of the Year four-consecutive years (2004-07) and was named 2006 National Coach of the Year by the National Federation of High School Coaches Association.

Off the court, Mosley has been equally as active, serving as a lecturer at various conferences and coaching clinics and was a member of the selection committee for the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association High School All-America Game.

Mosley received his associate’s degree in science from Bishop State Community College in 1995 and his bachelor’s degree in social science education from Miles College in 1999. Mosley is a member of the Miles’ Sports Hall of Fame, where he was inducted in 2010.

New season ticket purchases for the 2022-23 Texas A&M women’s basketball season are on sale through the 12th Man Foundation. Returning season ticket holders will have the opportunity to renew their tickets later this summer.