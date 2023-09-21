Open House Friday At Brazos County’s New Precinct 1 J.P. And Constable Office Building

At least ten years in the making, the Brazos County precinct one constable and justice of the peace are in a county-owned building.

Constable Jeff Reeves and J.P. Kenny Elliott recently moved into a nearly $2 million dollar building in College Station at Fitch and Barron Cut Off Road, which Reeves believes is the last county office to move from leased space.

There is an open house on Friday (September 22) from three until six p.m., with a chamber of commerce ribbon cutting at 4:30.

Both were involved in the design of the joint offices, which they say gives them increased security, more parking, and a jury its own room for deliberations.

