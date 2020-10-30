One Person Hospitalized After Being Shot In A College Station Hotel Room During An Attempted Drug Robbery

The College Station police department announced Friday afternoon there was gunfire Friday during the midnight hour.

Shots were fired inside a hotel room located in the area of the freeway and Ponderosa…which is between Deacon and Rock Prairie.

According to CSPD tweets, two black men in their 20’s wearing dark clothing entered a hotel room attempting a drug robbery.

One person who was shot was taken by a private vehicle to the hospital. They are expected to make a full recovery.

CSPD believes the general public is not in any danger.

Anyone with information is asked to call CSPD at 979-764-3600 or Brazos County Crimestoppers at 979-775-TIPS.