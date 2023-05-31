One Death Following A Power Plant Explosion Near Franklin

An explosion at a power plant in northern Robertson County Wednesday morning resulted in one death.

Robertson County emergency management posted on their Facebook page the person died after a boiler exploded at the Oak Grove power plant north of Franklin or east of Bremond.

There are no other casualties and the incident is under control.

The coal fired power plant is operated by Luminant, which is a subsidiary of Vistra Corporation.

Vistra issued the following statement on behalf of Luminant:

“At approximately 8 a.m., an incident occurred during the commissioning of a new auxiliary boiler at our Oak Grove Power Plant in Robertson County, Texas. Our on-site team immediately called 911 and implemented our emergency response protocols. A contractor was fatally injured. All other employees and contractors have been accounted for and there are no other known injuries at this time.

Our sincerest thoughts and prayers are with the families of those impacted by this unfortunate event, and we would like to thank the local first responders for their quick response and efforts to render aid.

Luminant will continue to work closely with the contractor’s employer and state and federal regulators to investigate the cause of this event. Oak Grove remains in operation and is generating electricity.”