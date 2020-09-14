One College Station Fire Station Responds To Four Weekend Reports Of Structure Fires

The College Station fire department’s station one, located in the Wolf Pen Creek neighborhood, responded to four reports of structure fires during the weekend.

Firefighters found no fires in any buildings.

The only fire was Saturday morning at The Pearl apartments. Someone who improperly disposed of cooking coals ignited a fire in a large plastic commercial trash container. The trash bin was not damaged.

The other three calls involved malfunctioning air conditioners. That happened twice on Saturday night, inside a home on Milner and at the Sausalito apartments. The third response was Sunday night at The Trails at Wolf Pen Creek apartments.