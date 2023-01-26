One Arrested, One Gets Away Following The Assault Of A Bryan ISD Student

Three Bryan police officers respond Wednesday morning to an assault in a bathroom at Bryan ISD’s Mary Catherine Harris alternative school.

According to BPD arrest reports, a 17 year old student at a urinal said he was struck by two other 17 year olds…one who was standing in front and the other behind the victim.

One of the students was caught. Jahem Elmore, who denied any involvement, was arrested for resisting arrest, assaulting an officer who sustained a knee injury while Elmore was resisting, and robbery for taking a shoulder bag belonging to the victim.

The second student, who wound up with the bag containing undisclosed items, got out of the building and ran away.

The bag was recovered.

As of Thursday afternoon, Elmore remains in the Brazos County jail in lieu of bonds totaling $44,000 dollars.