One Arrest Follows Gunfire Towards People Playing Basketball At College Station’s John Crompton Park

Multiple witnesses tell College Station police about gunfire Tuesday night towards people playing basketball in John Crompton Park.

A 16 year old was struck by what officers described as a projectile from a firearm. His condition is not known.

Officers found 15 spent shell casings.

No arrests have been announced related to the shooting. One man was arrested on multiple charges.

After officers found messages on two Twitter accounts, 21 year old Jarius Johnson of Houston was arrested on charges of evidence tampering by deleting text messages, unlawful carrying of a weapon, evading arrest, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

At the time of his latest arrest, Johnson was out on bond awaiting three trials in Brazos County on charges from incidents in 2019. Two trials involve charges of unlawful carrying of a weapon and the third is on a charge of stealing a gun.

Bonds on the new charges total $93,000 dollars.

Original story:

A reported shooting to College Station police Tuesday night at John Crompton Park is under investigation.

The only other initial information from CSPD’s Twitter account is that an unidentified person was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call CSPD at 979-764-3600.