One Arrest Follows Gunfire South Of Bryan’s Midtown Park

Multiple reports of gunfire Tuesday night south of Bryan’s Midtown Park led to an arrest on weapons and drug charges.

35 year old Quinton Richardson told Bryan police another vehicle was blocking the parking space in front of his home on Ehlinger Drive and the driver refused to move.

According to the arrest report, Richardson went into his home and returned with an AK-47 and a pistol.

When the driver refused again to move, Richardson said he put down his guns and went inside the driver’s door in an attempt to remove the driver.

Richardson said the car then backed out into the street, he was dragged, and someone in the car fired their gun before leaving the scene.

An officer who found the guns inside Richardson’s SUV also found marijuana.

That led to Richardson’s arrest for unlawful carrying of a weapon, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and resisting arrest.

Richardson is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $10,000 dollars.

No one associated with the gunfire has been arrested.