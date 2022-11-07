Observant College Station Hotel Employees Leads To Two Arrests For Stealing Catalytic Converters

Employees at a College Station hotel call police just after three a.m. Saturday morning to report suspicious activity in their parking lot.

Officers arrive in time to arrest two Houston area men on charges of stealing catalytic converters.

According to the CSPD arrest report, officers also arrived in time to pick up their the odor generated by using a battery powered electric saw that was still warm from being used.

Officers also found 31 saw blades.

23 year old Javon Henry of Houston and 21 year old Samuel Taylor IV of Spring are out of jail after posting bond.