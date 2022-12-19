Northgate Church Is Evacuated Following An Electrical Fire

A church in College Station’s Northgate district was evacuated Monday afternoon due to a fire.

CSFD assistant chief Chris Kelly says there was a fire in a basement electrical room of A&M United Methodist Church.

Someone from the church called 9-1-1 just after two p.m.

Kelly says they used extinguishers to put out the fire…limiting damage to that room.

Smoke filled the rest of the building, and power was cut off.

There were no casualties to occupants or firefighters.

Firefighters cleared the scene just before 3:30 p.m.