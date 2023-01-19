North Carolina Beats Out B/CS for New FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies Location

North Carolina recently beat out Bryan/College Station for a new FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies location.

During this week’s Brazos County Intergovernmental Committee meeting, COO Gerry Farrell was asked why.

“Workforce. We didn’t think we could hire 2,000 people and 3,000 or 4,000 construction workers,” says Farrell.

County Commissioner Steve Aldrich says it was still a step forward to even be considered for the expansion.

“It did bring a lot of people, for the first time, to take a look at Brazos County and what is going on out at the biocorridor,” says Aldrich.

Farrell says we have to continue making the community attractive to FUJIFILM’s owners to compete for potential expansion.

Click below to hear Gerry Farrell’s entire presentation at the Brazos County Intergovernmental Committee meeting.

Listen to “FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies Update” on Spreaker.