Normangee’s Family Owned Funeral Home Acquired By Bryan Family Owned Funeral Home

Normangee’s funeral home, which was owned by the same family for 86 years, has been acquired by a Bryan funeral home that has been involved in the funeral profession for more than 100 years.

The announcement from Callaway-Jones Funeral & Cremation Centers owners Cody and Chelsea Jones included thanks to Cozart Funeral Home owners Delbert and Glynda Smith for the opportunity to preserve Cozart’s identity as a family owned business.

News release from Callaway-Jones Funeral & Cremation Centers:

Callaway-Jones Funeral & Cremation Centers is proud to announce the acquisition of Cozart Funeral Home in Normangee, TX. For over 80 years, Cozart has been a cornerstone of the Normangee, Hilltop Lakes, and Flynn communities, providing care and comfort during some of life’s most difficult moments. New owners, Cody and Chelsea Jones, want you to know that will never change.

“We will always be here for you, delivering premier funeral home service under the same name that has served the community for generations. I’ve personally served in this profession for over 16 years, working tirelessly to continually elevate Callaway-Jones Funeral & Cremation Centers to meet the needs of today’s families, and now I have the privilege of continuing this work ethic at Cozart Funeral Home.”

Since Cozart’s founding in 1934, the funeral home has been a family owned and operated business. This identity of being a family business will continue through new owners, Cody and Chelsea Jones whose family has been involved in the funeral profession for over 100 years across 5 generations.

“We are forever grateful to the former owners, Delbert and Glynda Smith for having enough confidence in our (Callaway-Jones) team that they were willing to offer us this opportunity, preserving Cozart’s identity as a family-owned business. We look forward to honoring their legacy by caring for your local families for years to come.”

The award winning funeral service professionals of Callaway-Jones, who have been consistently recognized and voted “Best Funeral Home” in the entire Brazos Valley for five years running, are eager to begin serving the families of the Normangee area with the highest level of service and compassion.