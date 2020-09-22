Nominations End Thursday For B/CS Chamber Citizen And Volunteer Of The Year Awards

Thursday is the deadline to make nominations for the Bryan/College Station chamber of commerce citizen and volunteer of the year.

Chamber president Glen Brewer says both awards will be presented during the organization’s annual banquet on November 9th.

Click HERE to be directed to the online nomination form for citizen of the year. According to the nomination form, the citizen of the year nominee must: 1) Have his/her principal place of employment in Brazos Valley 2) Presently reside in this community, having lived here for a minimum of five years, 3) Have exercised leadership in a number and variety of organizations and community activities over multiple years, 4) Be of high moral character, 5) Have a record of stability, and 6) Have long tenure; this is a lifetime achievement award honoring consistent community service. Persons excluded from consideration include current Chamber of Commerce Board Members, Chamber staff and Volunteer Organization staff.

Click HERE to be directed to the online nomination form for volunteer of the year. According to the nomination form, the volunteer of the year nominee must: 1) Have been a volunteer in the Chamber for the entire fiscal year, 2) Have been active on at least one committee during the fiscal year, 3) Be a member of the B/CS Chamber of Commerce or employed by a Chamber member, 4) Have displayed a positive impact on other volunteers, and 5) Have made an impact during the current year. Persons excluded from consideration of this award include current Chamber of Commerce board members and Chamber staff.

Click below for comments from Glen Brewer during WTAW’s The Infomaniacs program on September 22, 2020: