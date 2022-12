College Station police posted on social media, their response to a bomb threat at the Goodwill store on Thursday morning.

According to CSPD’s posts, the bomb squad found an unidentified “device” that was determined to be fake.

The shopping center where the store is located, west of Texas and north of Harvey Mitchell Parkway, was evacuated.

A CSPD spokesman told WTAW News they were called at 8:30 a.m. and ended the investigation around 9:30.