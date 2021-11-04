No Brazos County Jail Inmates Have Coronavirus Or Are Quarantined

Brazos County commissioners learned during Tuesday’s meeting that the number of Brazos County jail inmates with coronavirus has dropped in the last two weeks from 16 to nothing.

And the number of inmates in quarantine fell from 159 to zero.

Sheriff Wayne Dicky accepted the commission’s compliment on behalf of his detention staff.

The sheriff also reported two employees remain out with coronavirus. That’s down from five in mid October.

