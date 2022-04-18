No. 6 Women’s Tennis Finishes SEC Play Undefeated, Secures Most Victories in Program History

Shelby Hild, Athletics Communications

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The Texas A&M softball team (24-16, 3-11 SEC) had an offensive outburst in the top of the sixth inning on Sunday, but the No. 14 Tennessee Lady Vols (29-12, 10-6 SEC) tacked on seven runs in the final two frames to take the game, 11-8.

A&M saw four different Aggies hit home runs in the sixth inning, as Haley Lee, Trinity Cannon, Katie Dack and Morgan Smith all left the yard. The Aggies’ four homers marks the most in a Southeastern Conference game since belting five against Auburn in 2016.

TOP OFFENSIVE PLAYERS

at No. 14 Tenneseee – L, 11-8

Haley Lee: 3-for-3, 2 R, 2 RBI, 2 BB, HR

Morgan Smith: 3-for-4, 2 R, 2 RBI HR

Trinity Cannon: 2-for-5, R, 3 RBI, HR

PITCHING BREAKDOWN

at No. 14 Tenneseee – L, 11-8

Emiley Kennedy: 3.2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

Grace Uribe: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

Makinzy Herzog: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

Kayla Poynter: 0.0 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

KEY INNINGS / NOTABLES

at No. 14 Tenneseee – L, 11-8

A two-RBI single from Cannon in the top of the third helped the Aggies strike first, as Cayden Baker and Lee charged home.

Tennessee scored three unanswered runs in the bottom of the third, including the go-ahead run on a passed ball to hold a 3-2 advantage.

An RBI single through the left side delivered by Lee in the top of the fourth sent the tying run home.

A single dropped into short left field pushed the go-ahead run across for the Lady Vols in the home half of the fifth.

The four long balls in every other at-bat by the Aggies in the top of the sixth gave A&M an 8-4 advantage.

Tennessee tacked a trio of runs on in the sixth to come within one of A&M, before walking it off for the second-straight game with a grand slam in the seventh.

QUOTING COACH EVANS

On offensive outburst…

“I thought our offense did such a great job today. We went out and made an adjustment at the plate and got to every pitcher we saw. It was great seeing us get four home runs in one inning.”

On relief piching by Grace Uribe…

“I was really pleased with Grace. Emiley (Kennedy) went out there and pitched her heart out and she kept us in the game. We needed what we got from Grace. She came into the game in relief, threw her pitches and really settled in.”

UP NEXT

The Aggies and the Lady Vols wrap up the three game series tomorrow on Gospel 97.3 FM and radioaggieland.com at 6 p.m. CT.