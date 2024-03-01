No. 4 A&M Baseball Set to Travel to Arlington

Credit to Kyle Stafford | Associate Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

ARLINGTON – The No. 4 Texas A&M baseball team hits the road for the first time in 2024 as they travel to Globe Life Field for the College Baseball Series March 1-3.

The Aggies (8-0) will face a pair of Pac-12 foes on the weekend, starting with Arizona State (5-3) Friday at 6 p.m. Saturday’s contest against USC (2-6) is scheduled for 2 p.m., while Sunday’s rematch with the Sun Devils is slated for 11 a.m.

All three contests will be broadcast on FloBaseball and can be heard locally on SportsRadio 1150 AM/93.7 The Zone. Fans can also follow along with the series on X, @AggieBaseball.

Ol’ Sarges’ charges continue to be a consensus Top 10 team among the national polls, ranking as high as No. 4 in Perfect Game’s Top 25. On Monday, Texas A&M moved to No. 7 in both the D1Baseball and USA Today Coaches polls.

Texas A&M’s stable of arms continues to “Dominate the Zone” under new pitching coach Max Weiner, striking out 93 batters to only 18 walks in 66 innings. Among the national rankings, the Maroon & White rank first in ERA (0.95), first in shutouts (3), second in strikeout-to-walk ratio (5.17), second in WHIP (0.88), fifth in walks allowed per nine innings (2.45), fifth in hits allowed per nine innings (5.45) and seventh in strikeouts per nine innings (12.7).

The staff’s 10 runs allowed through the first eight games are the fewest in program history.

Not to be outdone, the Aggie offense has also posted some impressive numbers through the first eight games. Ol’ Sarges’ charges rank third in slugging percentage (.678), third in on-base percentage (.500), fourth in batting average (.372), ninth in scoring (11.6), 11th in walks (64), 11th in home runs per game (2.25), 12th in home runs (18) and 13th in runs (93).

The Maroon & White’s 18 homers are the most in program history through the first eight games since at least 2000.