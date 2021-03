For the first time ever, Texas A&M Women’s Basketball is SEC regular-season champs.

The 3rd ranked Aggies took care of No. 5 South Carolina Sunday, 65-57 to finish atop the conference standings at 13-1.

Aaliyah Wilson scored 17 points and N’dea Jones added 16 for the Ags, who will be the No. 1 seed in this week’s SEC Tournament in Greenville, South Carolina.

The Maroon & White take the court Friday against an opponent to be determined.