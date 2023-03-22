No. 24 Texas A&M Hosts Louisiana Tech in Midweek Game

Credit to Tyler Pounds | Assistant Director, Athletics Communications

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – No. 24 Texas A&M softball team welcomes Louisiana Tech to the Brazos Valley on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Davis Diamond.

The midweek game can be streamed on the SEC Network+, which is available through the WatchESPN app. Fans can also listen to the game on the 12th Man Mobile app or locally on Gospel 97.3.

HOME OF THE 12TH MAN

Texas A&M boasts a 99-40 (.712) record at Davis Diamond since it opened on April 27, 2018, and are 7-3 at home this season. The Aggies posted an impressive .727 winning percentage at home in 2022, finishing the campaign with a 24-9 mark at Davis Diamond.

DAY ONES

Since opening day, the Aggie infield has been set with Trinity Cannon (1B), Amari Harper (2B), Koko Wooley (SS) and Rylen Wiggins (3B) making all 26 starts in their respective positions. The quartet has a combined .948 fielding percentage.

EARLY AND OFTEN

Texas A&M has gotten the bats going early and often scoring 97-of-124 (72%) runs within the first three innings. The Aggies are 14-1 when leading after the fourth inning. The Aggies have hit 16 of their 23 home runs in the first three innings.

INSIDE THE SERIES

The Aggies are 41-24 all-time against the Lady Techsters and 21-8 at home. The two teams last met in 2021 at Davis Diamond on March 13 when the Aggies won, 7-2. The Maroon & White have won the previous 10 game, which marks the longest win streak all-time in the series. Fun fact, Aggie legend and former Texas A&M women’s basketball coach Gary Blair coached the Louisiana Tech softball team to an 18-17 record in 1981 which included a 1-0 win over LSU in Lake Charles, Louisiana on April 24.