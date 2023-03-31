No. 21 Texas A&M Takes On No. 3 Tennessee

Credit to Tyler Pounds | Assistant Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 21 Texas A&M softball team is set to take on No. 3 Tennessee beginning Friday at 5 p.m. at Davis Diamond.

The three-game series features Saturday’s national televised game on the SEC Network at 1 p.m. with Jenny Dalton-Hill and Pam Ward on the call. Friday night’s game and Sunday’s game at 1 p.m. are available on the SEC Network+ with Chelsea Reber and Aggie legend Tori Vidales on the call. Fans can also listen to Matt Simon on the 12th Man Mobile app or locally on Gospel 97.3.

NATIONAL RANKINGS

Texas A&M is ranked in the top 25 in all four nationally recognized polls, including No. 15 in the D1 Softball and Softball America rankings. The Aggies are No. 21 in the ESPN.COM/USA Softball poll and No. 25 in NFCA/USA Today. Statistically, the Aggies are ranked top 50 nationally in numerous categories, including No. 17 in double plays (14), No. 18 in shutouts (10), No. 18 in doubles (49), No. 26 in on-base percentage (.401), No. 29 in slugging percentage (.504).

LEFT SIDE, STRONG SIDE

Known for keeping the hot corner under control, Aggie third baseman Rylen Wiggins has been heating up offensively. In her past 10 games, she is batting .38 going 14-for-26, including a .769 slugging percentage with one home run and three doubles. The junior has an on-base percentage of .571 with two walks and only striking out once, while scoring seven runs and driving in six. During the 10-game stretch, she has raised her batting average from .209 to .318. On the flip side, Aggie first baseman Trinity Cannon has reached base safely in her previous 10 games. During that span she is batting .367, including three home runs with nine RBI and scoring eight times. The junior has an on-base percentage of .417 with three walks and hit by pitch once, while only striking out twice.

EARLY AND OFTEN

Texas A&M has gotten the bats going early and often scoring 107-of-175 (61%) runs within the first three innings. The Aggies are 19-1 when scoring first and 17-1 leading after the fourth inning.

PROMOTIONS

Friday’s game features an Adidas “Aggies” shirt giveaway for the first 250 fans and double points when checking in through 12th Man Rewards. Maroon Out will host a pregame tailgate on Saturday and have 1500 Aggie Softball t-shirts available to pick up as they make their way inside the stadium. Kids can also pick up an “Aggies” script t-shirt at guest services.

Sunday Funday at Davis Diamond. Fans can purchase one full price adult ticket at the Davis Diamond ticket window and bring up to four kids to the game for free. Only available as a walk-up sale on the day of the game, no advance purchases.

Kids Run the Bases. Stay after Sunday’s game for a chance to run the bases at Davis Diamond.

12th Man Rewards is the free program that appreciates fans for standing with the 12th Man and attending Texas A&M Athletics events in support of creating a home-court advantage for our student-athletes and coaches.

The more events you attend, your points will increase. Those points can be redeemed via the online giveaway store for a variety of items. Register today within the 12th Man Mobile app to earn points at every game this season.