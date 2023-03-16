No. 2 Aggies Host LSU and Miami for Weekend Matchups

Credit to Sam Thornton | Communications Specialist, Athletics Communications

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – No. 2 Texas A&M women’s tennis hosts a pair of matches with No. 38 LSU, Friday, March 17 at 5 p.m. and No. 13 Miami, Sunday, March 19 with first serve set for 12 p.m. at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

Last time out, the Aggies (15-1, 4-0 SEC) swept Missouri (7-0) at the Mitchell Tennis Center. A&M claimed its 14th doubles point of the season through Mia Kupres/Gianna Pielet on court 5, followed by No. 47 Jayci Goldsmith/Salma Ewing on court 3. The Maroon & White carried their dominance into singles, with wins across all courts. No. 90 Goldsmith clinched the match on court 4 for the Aggies as she bested Inah Canete (6-2, 6-0), securing her 10th dual match win of the season. No. 5 Stoiana also impressed on court 1, as she outlasted Mae Canete in a three-set super tiebreak (6-1, 3-6, 1-0(11)), to claim her 10th dual match win of the season. Finally, No. 106 Kupres earned her team-leading 11th dual match win of the season over Gabriela Martinez (6-4, 6-2), ensuring the sweep.

“We are looking forward to competing against LSU and Miami at home this weekend,” head coach Mark Weaver said. “Both teams have very strong rosters and are having good seasons respectively. The weather looks to be chilly, so it will be important for our group to embrace the home court advantage for these matches.”

The Aggies head into the match versus LSU boasting an all-time record of 10-3 against the Tigers. A&M has won four of its last five matchups, most recently topping LSU 7-0 last season.

The Maroon & White hold a perfect 3-0 record against Miami and look to extend that streak this weekend. In A&M’s last match with the Hurricanes in January 2020, the Aggies claimed a commanding 4-2 victory.

Mia Kupres earned her third SEC Freshman of the Week honor this week, following her stellar performance last week notching a pair of doubles and singles wins. Her and partner Pielet won the first doubles point versus Arkansas’ Carolina Gomez-Alonso/Kelly Keller (6-2), and then finished the night with a jaw-dropping straight-set double tiebreaker win (7-6(3), 7-6(5)) over Indianna Spink. She continued her domination with another doubles victory against Missouri’s Romary Cardenas/Martinez (6-1), while adding another tally to her singles win column with a victory over Martinez (6-4, 6-2).

TEAM NOTES

The Aggies are currently on a seven-match win streak.

Freshman Mia Kupres leads the Aggies with 11 dual match singles wins.

Pairing Mary Stoiana/Carson Branstine remain undefeated on the season with a 9-0 record.

Jayci Goldsmith/Salma Ewing lead the Maroon & White with 11 dual match doubles wins.

In doubles, court 1 holds the highest winning percentage at .909.

The Aggies boast a .900 winning percentage versus ranked opponents this season.

A&M has only allowed 11 points to its opposition all season when the Aggies win the match.

The Maroon & White have lost only one match on court 3 this season.

In singles, court 3 holds the highest winning percentage at .923.

Goldsmith is on a six-match winning streak which leads the team.

A&M has lost only two doubles points in its opening 16 dual matches.

The Aggies are currently on a 20-match unbeaten run in the SEC, following their undefeated conference schedule last season.

The Aggies have swept eight opponents this season.

The Aggies have won 43 consecutive matches when playing outdoors.

