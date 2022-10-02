No. 17 Texas A&M Football Falls to Mississippi State in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss.–The No. 17 Texas A&M football team rallied in the second half, but the comeback fell short as Mississippi State came away with a 42-24 decision Saturday evening at Davis Wade Stadium.

After trailing by two scores at the half, Randy Bond put the Aggies (3-2, 1-1 SEC) on the board when he sent a 24-yard field goal through the uprights. Mississippi State (4-1, 1-1 SEC) answered with its third touchdown of the day, but the Aggies didn’t back down. A&M responded with an 18-yard strike from Max Johnson to Moose Muhammad III to make it a 21-10 game late in the third quarter.

The Bulldogs extended their lead early in the fourth quarter before Haynes King scrambled from the 4-yard line to keep the Aggies within reach, 28-17, with just over seven minutes to play.

LJ Johnson Jr. punched it in from the 1-yard line with 1:34 remaining, but Mississippi State had decided the game with back-to-back trips to the end zone before A&M’s final score of the evening.

Antonio Johnson led A&M in tackles with eight, while Jardin Gilbert and Chris Russell Jr. each registered seven.

Up Next

The Aggies travel to Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 8 for a 7 p.m. CT kick on 1620/94.5 WTAW.

Postgame Notes

Team Notes

Texas A&M’s 388 yards of total offense were the second-most in a game this season.

The Aggies have forced at least one fumble in all five games this season after sophomore DB Deuce Harmon knocked the ball loose in the third quarter against the Bulldogs.

Today’s captains against Mississippi State were TE Max Wright, DL Fadil Diggs, DB Demani Richardson and DL Isaiah Raikes.

Individual Notes

Junior RB Devon Achane registered the seventh 100-yard game of his career and second of the season, tallying 111 yards on 16 carries.

Sophomore WR Moose Muhammad III scored the fifth touchdown of his career and finished with a career-high six receptions for 119 yards.

Junior QB Max Johnson finished the game with 203 yards on 19-of-26 passing and one touchdown.

Freshman RB LJ Johnson Jr. scored the second touchdown of his young career on a goal line push in the fourth quarter.

Sophomore QB Haynes King entered the game midway through the fourth quarter and scored the first rushing TD of his career on a 4-yard scramble to the end zone.

Sophomore DB Deuce Harmon forced the first fumble of his career, punching the ball out in the third quarter and give the Aggies the ball back in Mississippi State territory.

Junior DB Antonio Johnson led the Aggies in tackles for the third time this season, making eight in the game.

Story by Texas A&M Athletics