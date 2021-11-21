No. 16 Aggie Football Rolls Past Prairie View, 52-3

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Moose Muhammad III hauled in two touchdown passes and the Aggies put on an impressive offensive display to help No. 16 Texas A&M rout Prairie View A&M, 52-3, Saturday afternoon inside Kyle Field.

Muhammad III added a team-high 77 yards receiving off five receptions. Zach Calzada went 10-of-14 passing for 150 yards and two scores before he was relieved of his duties by Blake Bost in the third quarter.

The Aggie defense was locked down, allowing just 7 total passing yards, which is the fewest opponent passing yardage in a game since 2008.

After a quick Prairie View A&M three-and-out to begin the game, Isaiah Spiller accounted for 42 of the next drive’s 55 yards as he capped off the Aggies’ scoring drive with an 11-yard rush to the left side. On the ensuing drive, the Aggie defense halted the Prairie View A&M player in his tracks to turn the ball over on downs and set the offense up with prime field position on the Panthers’ 34-yard line.

Zach Calzada found Jalen Wydermyer for 17 yards on a crossing route to open the drive, followed by three consecutive rushes by Devon Achane as he scored from 1-yard out to give the Aggies an early 14-0 advantage. Three plays later, Antonio Johnson laid the boom on the Panthers QB, forcing him to lose the ball and set up Aaron Hansford with a 17-yard scoop-and-score.

Seth Small ended the following drive with a 27-yard field goal to give him sole possession of Texas A&M’s all-time leading scorer, finishing the game with 371 career points.

Nearing the 8:48 mark of the second quarter, the Maroon & White orchestrated a 7-play, 64-yard scoring drive that was capped off by a Muhammad III 33-yard TD reception to make it 31-0, Aggies.

Achane (1-yard rush) and Muhammad III (30-yard reception) both added a score in the third quarter to extend the lead to 45-0. Prairie View A&M tacked on a field goal from 25 yards before the Maroon & White ended their scoring for the game with a 8-yard rush into the end zone by Amari Daniels.