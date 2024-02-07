No. 14 Texas A&M Men’s Tennis Takes Down ACU

Credit to 12thman.com

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 14 Texas A&M men’s tennis team came back from behind to defeat ACU, 6-1, and secure their best start since the 21-22 campaign.

“I thought our guys did a solid job of responding and taking back the momentum by winning all six first sets,” head coach Steve Denton said. “It’s not about adversity, but how we respond which we certainly did today. We accomplished what we wanted by getting more guys playing time. Really important for our team going forward.”

The Aggies (6-0) got off to a slow start after losses on court 2 and 3 in doubles play to go down 1-0 heading into singles play.

Giulio Perego got the Aggies off to a hot start, winning in straight sets on court 3 against Mihaly Deli (6-2, 6-2). No. 93 Luke Casper continued that hot streak and dominated Merse Deli on court 4 (6-1, 6-3). On court 6, Grant Lothringer got in on the winning action and beat Ethan Scribner (6-0, 6-1). Clinching the match for the Maroon & White was Raphael Perot who went to work on court 1 against Daniel Morozov (6-3, 6-3).

The teams played out the remaining matches after A&M clinched with freshman Brayden Michna beating Benjamin McDonald on court 5 (6-1, 7-5) and No. 109 JC Roddick added the last win of the day on court 2 over Dario Kmet (6-3, 3-6, 10-7).

The Aggies return to the court in New York, New York on Friday, Feb. 16 for the ITA National Indoor Championships.

TEAM NOTES

Grant Lothringer and Brayden Michna are 2-0 in dual matches for the season.

The Aggies are 2-0 at home.

MATCH STATS

Doubles

Luke Casper/Tiago Pires (TAMU) vs. Dario Kmet/Daniel Morozov (ACU) 5-4 UNF

Benjamin McDonald/Ethan Scribner (ACU) def. Lathan Skrobarcek/Kenner Taylor (TAMU) 6-3

Mihaly Deli/Merse Deli (ACU) def. JC Roddick/Ethan Silva (TAMU) 6-4

Order of finish: 2, 3*

Singles

Raphael Perot (TAMU) def. Daniel Morozov (ACU) 6-3, 6-3

No. 109 JC Roddick (TAMU) def. Dario Kmet (ACU) 6-3, 4-6 1-0 (10-7)

Giulio Perego (TAMU) def. Mihaly Deli (ACU) 6-2, 6-2

No. 93 Luke Casper (TAMU) def. Merse Deli (ACU) 6-1, 6-3

Brayden Michna (TAMU) def. Benjamin McDonald (ACU) 6-1, 7-5

Grant Lothringer (TAMU) def. Ethan Scribner (ACU) 6-0, 6-1

Order of finish: 3, 4, 6, 1, 5, 2*