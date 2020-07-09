NJCAA to Debate Pushing Fall Sports to Spring

The NJCAA, which oversees junior college athletics, is also looking at moving sports to the spring.

In regards to the upcoming academic year, the @NJCAA Presidential Advisory Council has recommended that a majority of competition move to the spring semester of 2021. An official plan of action will be determined on Monday, July 13. Statement⬇️ pic.twitter.com/A8KVE6qej6 — NJCAA (@NJCAA) July 9, 2020

Blinn College Volleyball is set to begin the season on Friday, August 21st in the Midland Tournament. The Buccaneer football team is set to kick-off the season on August 22nd at home against Texas A&T.