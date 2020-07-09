NJCAA to Debate Pushing Fall Sports to Spring

July 9, 2020 Zach Taylor
(Source: @NJCAA)

The NJCAA, which oversees junior college athletics, is also looking at moving sports to the spring.

Blinn College Volleyball is set to begin the season on Friday, August 21st in the Midland Tournament. The Buccaneer football team is set to kick-off the season on August 22nd at home against Texas A&T.