NFL Update: Watson Won’t Face Criminal Charges; Cowboys Release Zuerlein, Jarwin

A Texas grand jury says it can not find enough evidence to prosecute Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson on criminal charges.

Watson faced nine accusations of sexual assault and harassment.

The 2020 NFL passing leader did not play at all last year after 22 different women filed civil lawsuits against him last spring.

________________________

In some other offseason news, the Dallas Cowboys have released place kicker Greg Zuerlein and waived tight end Blake Jarwin.

Zuerlein was a two-year starter for the Boys, but missed a career-high six extra point attempts last season.

The oft-injured Jarwin has played in only 9 games over the last two years.