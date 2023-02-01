NFL Great Tom Brady Announces Second Retirement

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady announced via Twitter Wednesday morning that he is retiring…again

The 45-year-old recently wrapped up his 23rd season in the NFL after a brief retirement during the 2022 offseason.

Truly grateful on this day. Thank you 🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/j2s2sezvSS — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 1, 2023

Brady won seven Super Bowls during his career, six of them with the New England Patriots.

He retires as the NFL’s all-time leader in passing yards (89,214), passing touchdowns (649), and pass completions (7,753).