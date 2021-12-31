New Year’s Eve reminders from College Station police includes a fireworks ban, something which also applies in the city of Bryan.

CSPD officer Tristen Lopez says residents who live near the city limits should prepare to bring their pets indoors for protection against fireworks.

Lopez says more CSPD officers may be on the streets Friday night as part of a grant funded program to catch drunk drivers and other traffic violations.

The grant is associated with attempting to end the streak of driving deaths that have occurred every day in Texas for more than 21 years.

Click below for comments from Tristen Lopez, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver: