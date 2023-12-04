New Week Brings Updates On Two College Station Road Projects

Driving in College Station is more difficult in one area and easier in another.

The more difficult location, as shared by the city of College Station communications director Colin Killian, is today (Monday, December 4), which marks the first day that Rock Prairie Road east of the freeway will be closed for about six months between Town Lake Drive and Medical Avenue.

Click below for comments from Colin Killian during his visit with Chelsea Reber on WTAW’s The Infomaniacs Friday, December 1, 2023:

And the Bryan TxDOT district office says starting Tuesday night, traffic in the Harvey Mitchell Parkway construction zone will be moving to the permanent southbound lanes. That also includes reopening the southbound ramp from Harvey Mitchell to Wellborn Road. The transition will take six consecutive nights to complete, weather permitting.

Additional information about the Rock Prairie Road project from the city of College Station:

The Rock Prairie Road East Widening Project from State Highway 6 to Town Lake Drive is scheduled to begin on Monday. The project will transform the two-lane asphalt roadway into a four-lane concrete road with a median and is expected to be completed by the summer of 2025.

For the initial phase, the roadway will be closed from Medical Avenue to Bird Pond Road for about six months. Detours will be in place.

The second phase, scheduled to begin next summer, will close Rock Prairie from Bird Pond to Town Lake for about three months. Plans for the following phases will be announced later. When those phases are complete, construction will begin on the section from Town Lake to William D. Fitch Parkway.

The Rock Prairie Widening Project from Town Lake to William D. Fitch was approved by voters in the 2022 bond election. The work includes separated bike lanes, sidewalks, drainage improvements, and street lighting.

Additional information about the Harvey Mitchell Parkway construction update from the TxDOT Bryan district office:

The ongoing Harvey Mitchell Parkway (FM 2818) improvement project has reached another construction milestone which will result in a change to traffic patterns. This week, the permanent southbound lanes will be opened to traffic, as well as the southbound ramp to Wellborn Road (FM 2154) will be reopened.

The necessary changes will be accomplished during the overnight hours of 7:30 PM and 6:00 AM each day and will begin, weather permitting, the evening of Tuesday, December 5th. Work for this traffic pattern change is anticipated to be completed by the morning of Monday, December 11. This schedule will be adjusted, if necessary, to ensure driver and worker safety.

Drivers should avoid travel in this area, if possible, during these time periods. Those who must travel through the work zone should expect delays and intermittent traffic stoppages as crews adjust traffic devices, modify lane striping, and make certain the route is ready to be opened to traffic.