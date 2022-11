Brazos County commissioners will be looking for a new general manager of the Brazos County Expo Complex and the Brazos Valley fair and rodeo.

That’s after commissioners during Tuesday’s meeting without comment approved the personnel action related to Carl Kolbe’s retirement.

Kolbe joined the expo in 2007, was promoted to assistant manager in 2012 and became the operation’s second general manager in May of 2018.

Taking over as interim general manager is assistant manager Jacqueline Foster.