New B/CS Chamber Of Commerce Promotion To Shop Local This Holiday Season

The Bryan/College Station chamber of commerce has a new promotion to shop local during the holidays.

The chamber’s community liaison, Royce Hickman, brought up during his visit on WTAW’s The Infomaniacs the importance of supporting local businesses.

Pick up a “Shop Local Giveaway” punch card at the chamber office or at a chamber event.

Use the punch card and return it to the chamber by December 20th to be entered into a giveaway.

