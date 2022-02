Luka Doncic finished with 34 points and 11 rebounds as the Dallas Mavericks downed the Golden State Warriors yesterday, 107-101.

New acquisition Spincer Dinwidde added 24 points off the bench for the Mavs, who improve to 36-25 on the year.

Meanwhile, the Houston Rockets came up short to the Los Angeles Clippers, 99-98.

Houston (15-45) has now dropped nine in a row and 13 of its last 14.