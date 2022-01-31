NBA Lone Star Round Up: Sunday, January 30th

Suns Hold Off McDermott, Spurs

Devin Booker scored 28 points and Chris Paul added 20 points and 19 assists as the Phoenix Suns bested the San Antonio Spurs Sunday, 115-110.

Doug McDermott finished with 24 points for San Antonio, which falls to 19-32 on the year.

Wagner Leads Magic Past Mavericks

In Orlando, the hometown Magic got the edge over the Dallas Mavericks, 110-108.

Franz Wagner put Orlando up for good with a layup with 54 seconds remaining.

Luka Doncic finished with 34 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists for Dallas, which falls to 29-22 on the season.