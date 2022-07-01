NBA Free Agency: Day 1

Thursday marked Day 1 of NBA Free Agency.

Former Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson signed a four-year, $104 million deal with the New York Knicks.

Brunson averaged a career-high 16.3 points and 4.8 assists for Dallas this season.

He reunites with his father, Rick, who serves as an assistant on the Knicks coaching staff.

Elsewhere, the Houston Rockets inked forward Deshaun Tate to a three-year extension and former Spurs wingman Lonnie Walker IV has signed a one-year-deal with the Los Angeles Lakers.